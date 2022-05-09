Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Issues Earnings Results

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The construction company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $784.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Primoris Services’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Primoris Services updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.49-$2.69 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.49-2.69 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRIM traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.37. The company had a trading volume of 441,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,967. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.34. Primoris Services has a fifty-two week low of $21.47 and a fifty-two week high of $34.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is currently 11.22%.

In related news, Director David Lee King sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $530,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Primoris Services by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,055,994 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,386,000 after purchasing an additional 22,710 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Primoris Services by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 348,811 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,364,000 after purchasing an additional 57,277 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Primoris Services in the fourth quarter valued at $5,176,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Primoris Services by 17.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,043 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,328,000 after purchasing an additional 31,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Primoris Services by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,778 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 7,619 shares during the last quarter. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRIM has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Primoris Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Primoris Services from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.75.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

