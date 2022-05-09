Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 286,142 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 10,457 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Norfolk Southern worth $85,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 39,762 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $9,513,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $1,201,000. 73.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $255.74 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $267.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $275.74. The company has a market cap of $60.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.96. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $238.62 and a one year high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 21.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.03%.

Norfolk Southern declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the railroad operator to repurchase up to 14.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NSC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $262.00 to $273.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $313.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.41.

In related news, Director Steven F. Leer sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.51, for a total value of $185,857.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total transaction of $256,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

