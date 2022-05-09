Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $100.70 Million Stock Holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 727,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 101,676 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.23% of Lincoln Electric worth $100,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LECO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 107.8% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after acquiring an additional 14,182 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,509 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $158,000. 74.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LECO shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Lincoln Electric from $144.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lincoln Electric from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Lincoln Electric from $154.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.57.

NASDAQ LECO opened at $136.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.14. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.65 and a 52 week high of $148.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $925.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.50 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 48.22% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.65%.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

