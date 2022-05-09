Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $108.98 Million Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 429,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,293 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Moderna worth $108,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 2,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 425.0% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. 61.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moderna alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Partners raised Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet lowered Moderna from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Moderna from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America raised Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Moderna from $404.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.92.

MRNA stock opened at $134.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $54.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.70. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.01 and a fifty-two week high of $497.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $156.32 and a 200-day moving average of $206.60.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.16 by $2.42. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.86% and a net margin of 64.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 213.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David W. Meline sold 619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $98,352.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.23, for a total value of $306,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,642.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 201,054 shares of company stock worth $31,961,144 in the last three months. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Moderna Profile (Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.