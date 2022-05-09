Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $82.47 Million Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 318,874 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 10,656 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of FedEx worth $82,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 6.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,909,705 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $854,771,000 after purchasing an additional 236,940 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,372,731 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $520,369,000 after buying an additional 35,351 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in FedEx by 34.8% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,261,999 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $496,034,000 after acquiring an additional 583,900 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in FedEx by 0.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,877,642 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $411,750,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in FedEx by 6.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,589,016 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $348,455,000 after acquiring an additional 91,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

In other FedEx news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total transaction of $767,882.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $210.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $192.82 and a 12-month high of $319.90. The company has a market capitalization of $54.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $213.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.09.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.10). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $23.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 20.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.75%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FDX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on FedEx from $314.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Barclays cut their price target on FedEx from $345.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $294.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.55.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

