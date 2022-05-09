Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 776,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 22,388 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $107,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,076,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,255,237,000 after purchasing an additional 566,311 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 3.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,518,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $587,011,000 after purchasing an additional 148,700 shares during the last quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,095,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $289,740,000 after acquiring an additional 64,734 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,939,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $268,052,000 after acquiring an additional 733,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,610,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,137,000 after acquiring an additional 7,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FNV opened at $150.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $28.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.60, a P/E/G ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $158.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.07. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52-week low of $124.95 and a 52-week high of $169.32.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $338.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.27 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 55.96% and a return on equity of 11.55%. Franco-Nevada’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.82%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FNV shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$210.00 to C$225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.70.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

