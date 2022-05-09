Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Position in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,073,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,412 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.98% of ServisFirst Bancshares worth $90,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the third quarter worth $78,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 153.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. 62.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SFBS. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $97.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.67.

NASDAQ SFBS opened at $80.06 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.34. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.28 and a 12 month high of $97.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 1.05.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 46.29% and a return on equity of 18.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.41%.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

