Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,415 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $79,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 15,170.0% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,054 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,910,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $623.05 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $677.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $644.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 4.76. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $492.13 and a one year high of $747.42. The company has a market cap of $67.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.25.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.78 by $1.71. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 48.06% and a return on equity of 50.10%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 43.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 6,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.99, for a total value of $4,163,466.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $656.97, for a total transaction of $722,667.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,905,518.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,559 shares of company stock valued at $30,297,368. Insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $605.00 to $632.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $780.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $690.00 to $692.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $724.63.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

