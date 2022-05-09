Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 15,792 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 675,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,792 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $118,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADI. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 441.3% during the 4th quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 53,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,386,000 after buying an additional 43,534 shares in the last quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $2,856,000. Palladium Partners LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 737.9% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 110,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,463,000 after purchasing an additional 97,513 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Bank raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 2,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

ADI opened at $156.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.81 and a 12 month high of $191.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.75.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 15.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 95.60%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Analog Devices from $217.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.10.

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $750,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,315,422 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile (Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.