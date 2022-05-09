Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 3,524 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 807,735 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,524 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of SAP worth $113,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SAP. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 196.8% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in SAP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in SAP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 224.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 227 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SAP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SAP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on SAP from $145.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet cut SAP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on SAP from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.80.
The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $2.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 1.9%. This is a boost from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.13%.
SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.
