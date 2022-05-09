Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,794,736 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 76,820 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.12% of General Motors worth $105,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 50.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in General Motors by 793.7% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 563 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

In other General Motors news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $1,087,969.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia F. Russo bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.61 per share, for a total transaction of $303,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

GM stock opened at $38.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. General Motors has a twelve month low of $37.25 and a twelve month high of $67.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $35.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.25 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on GM. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (down previously from $78.00) on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Nomura cut their price target on shares of General Motors from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of General Motors from $85.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.62.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

