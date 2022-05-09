Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Holdings in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,642,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,912 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $94,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UCBI. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in United Community Banks by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in United Community Banks during the 4th quarter worth $146,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Community Banks during the 4th quarter worth $147,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in United Community Banks by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in United Community Banks during the 1st quarter worth $165,000. Institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on UCBI shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of United Community Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Community Banks in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:UCBI opened at $30.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. United Community Banks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.62 and a fifty-two week high of $39.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.98.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $202.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.89 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 32.10% and a return on equity of 11.93%. United Community Banks’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. This is a boost from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.56%.

In related news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $175,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,504,414.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

