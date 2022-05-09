Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

PDEX stock opened at $13.75 on Thursday. Pro-Dex has a 52-week low of $12.40 and a 52-week high of $38.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.91 million, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.12.

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pro-Dex had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $10.17 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Pro-Dex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Pro-Dex by 298.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,456 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 7,834 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Pro-Dex by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 4,752 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Pro-Dex by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,505 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Pro-Dex by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.

