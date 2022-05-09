Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
PDEX stock opened at $13.75 on Thursday. Pro-Dex has a 52-week low of $12.40 and a 52-week high of $38.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.91 million, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.12.
Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pro-Dex had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $10.17 million for the quarter.
About Pro-Dex (Get Rating)
Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.
