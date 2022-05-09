Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) Price Target Cut to $70.00

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PCOR. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Procore Technologies to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Procore Technologies from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Procore Technologies from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Procore Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $90.15.

Procore Technologies stock opened at $49.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. Procore Technologies has a 52 week low of $47.39 and a 52 week high of $108.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.53 and a 200-day moving average of $69.79.

Procore Technologies ( NASDAQ:PCOR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 23.28% and a negative net margin of 54.32%. The company had revenue of $159.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Procore Technologies’s revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Procore Technologies will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William J.G. Griffith purchased 661,720 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.93 per share, for a total transaction of $33,039,679.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Vi, purchased 294,365 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.93 per share, for a total transaction of $14,697,644.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,819 shares of company stock worth $5,137,529 in the last quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCOR. Deer Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,113,059,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 1,231.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,016,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,935,000 after purchasing an additional 11,113,486 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 257.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,591,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,584 shares in the last quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 2,113,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,993,000 after purchasing an additional 730,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,022,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,309,000 after purchasing an additional 500,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

