Professional Fighters League Fan Token 24-Hour Volume Tops $48,898.00 (PFL)

Professional Fighters League Fan Token (PFL) traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 9th. One Professional Fighters League Fan Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00001063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Professional Fighters League Fan Token has traded down 14.5% against the US dollar. Professional Fighters League Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $452,591.06 and approximately $48,898.00 worth of Professional Fighters League Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00057293 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003040 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.17 or 0.00182931 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.40 or 0.00572729 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00036395 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,042.23 or 1.88609598 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Professional Fighters League Fan Token Coin Profile

Professional Fighters League Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,294,195 coins.

Professional Fighters League Fan Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Professional Fighters League Fan Token directly using US dollars.

