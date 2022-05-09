Prometeus Price Reaches $5.74 on Exchanges (PROM)

Prometeus (PROM) traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. In the last week, Prometeus has traded down 30.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Prometeus coin can now be bought for $5.74 or 0.00018353 BTC on major exchanges. Prometeus has a total market capitalization of $94.43 million and approximately $2.61 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Prometeus Coin Profile

Prometeus is a coin. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,450,000 coins. The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io . The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network . Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing. “

Buying and Selling Prometeus

