PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.50.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of PROS from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PROS in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PROS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum upgraded PROS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on PROS from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st.

In other news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 34,800 shares of PROS stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $1,079,844.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRO. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in PROS during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of PROS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in PROS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in PROS by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,573 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in PROS by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. 98.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PRO traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.71. The stock had a trading volume of 4,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,487. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.71. PROS has a 1-year low of $23.08 and a 1-year high of $50.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.48 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.44.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.03. PROS had a negative return on equity of 781.16% and a negative net margin of 34.23%. The business had revenue of $66.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that PROS will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management that enables businesses to optimize, personalize and harmonize pricing across the complexity of their go-to-market channels in the context of dynamic market and competitive conditions.

