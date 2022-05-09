ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) Shares Gap Up to $17.38

Shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.38, but opened at $18.95. ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF shares last traded at $18.64, with a volume of 1,182,277 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.79 and a 200-day moving average of $15.66.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $15,924,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 1,250.6% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 535,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,206,000 after buying an additional 495,781 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $12,596,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $8,046,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 509.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 172,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 143,937 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

