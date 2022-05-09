ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Shares Gap Down to $34.61

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $34.61, but opened at $32.08. ProShares UltraPro QQQ shares last traded at $32.47, with a volume of 2,206,060 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.65.

Get ProShares UltraPro QQQ alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.