ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $27.80

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.80 and last traded at $27.78, with a volume of 596 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.21.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.30.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,041,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,860 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 818,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,735,000 after acquiring an additional 336,559 shares during the last quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the 1st quarter worth $9,828,000. CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the 4th quarter worth $6,423,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 19,921.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 301,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,092,000 after acquiring an additional 300,016 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

