ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) Shares Gap Up to $44.21

Shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $44.21, but opened at $45.88. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 shares last traded at $45.72, with a volume of 82,691 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.97.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 1st quarter worth $159,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 4th quarter worth $36,000.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

