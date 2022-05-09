Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,798 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,943 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $9,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PB. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. 80.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PB opened at $68.52 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.08. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.40 and a 52-week high of $80.46.

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 43.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 37.75%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

Prosperity Bancshares Profile (Get Rating)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.