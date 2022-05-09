Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $14.75-$15.65 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:PSA traded down $23.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $313.69. 1,175,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 747,213. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $381.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $360.50. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $269.55 and a 1-year high of $421.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.28.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $749.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.58 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 38.01% and a net margin of 54.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 77.75%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Public Storage from $385.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Public Storage from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Public Storage from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $366.00 to $433.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Public Storage from $398.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $362.15.

In related news, Director Rebecca L. Owen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total value of $1,791,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 741,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $277,683,000 after purchasing an additional 21,762 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 482,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,844,000 after buying an additional 21,641 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,722,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,267,000. 78.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

