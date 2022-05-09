QLC Chain (QLC) Price Down 18.1% This Week

QLC Chain (QLC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 9th. Over the last week, QLC Chain has traded down 18.1% against the dollar. One QLC Chain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0104 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges. QLC Chain has a total market capitalization of $2.51 million and $60,259.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

QLC Chain Coin Profile

QLC Chain’s genesis date was December 21st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 coins. QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . QLC Chain’s official website is qlcchain.org . The official message board for QLC Chain is medium.com/qlc-chain . The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain is the next generation public Blockchain for decentralized Network-as-a-Service(NaaS). The QLC Chain and supporting ecosystem will enable any individual, business or organization to leverage their network resources to instantly become a service provider or network operator. It deploys a multidimensional Block Lattice architecture and uses virtual machines (VM) to manage and support integrated Smart Contract functionality. Additionally, QLC Chain utilizes dual consensus: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Shannon Consensus, which is a novel consensus developed by the QLC Chain team. Through the use of this dual consensus protocol and multidimensional Block Lattice architecture, QLC Chain is able to perform a high number of transactions per second (TPS), provide scalability and an inherently decentralized environment for NaaS related decentralized applications (dApp). “

QLC Chain Coin Trading

