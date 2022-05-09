Qtum Hits Market Cap of $494.16 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 9th. Qtum has a total market cap of $494.16 million and $95.03 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for $4.74 or 0.00014407 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Qtum has traded down 12.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000014 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $7,868,772.72 or 0.00000966 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,944,501 coins and its circulating supply is 104,156,224 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qtum’s official website is qtum.org . Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts. QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain. “

Qtum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

