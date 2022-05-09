Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

QUAD stock traded down $0.35 on Monday, reaching $4.39. 565,816 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,040. Quad/Graphics has a one year low of $2.95 and a one year high of $7.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $245.73 million, a P/E ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.05.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $854.60 million for the quarter. Quad/Graphics had a return on equity of 17.28% and a net margin of 0.89%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of QUAD. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Quad/Graphics by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 58,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 7,142 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Quad/Graphics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Quad/Graphics by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 362,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 42,737 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Quad/Graphics by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 776,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 17,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Value Partners LLC increased its stake in Quad/Graphics by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 1,013,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 406,825 shares during the period. 33.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quad/Graphics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

