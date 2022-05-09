Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.
QUAD stock traded down $0.35 on Monday, reaching $4.39. 565,816 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,040. Quad/Graphics has a one year low of $2.95 and a one year high of $7.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $245.73 million, a P/E ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.05.
Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $854.60 million for the quarter. Quad/Graphics had a return on equity of 17.28% and a net margin of 0.89%.
Quad/Graphics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.
