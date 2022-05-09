QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Dowling & Yahnke LLC

Dowling & Yahnke LLC cut its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,847 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 3,029 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for approximately 1.3% of Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $26,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 25.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,852,471,000 after buying an additional 2,630,436 shares in the last quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth about $682,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 44,550 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,748,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 1,896 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 35,961 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.77.

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $5.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $134.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 521,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,505,078. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.69. The company has a market capitalization of $151.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.20. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $122.17 and a fifty-two week high of $193.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.53. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.84%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total transaction of $557,473.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

