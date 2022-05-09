Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $16.71

Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.71 and last traded at $16.77, with a volume of 9639 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.97.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on XM shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Qualtrics International from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Qualtrics International from $48.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qualtrics International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded Qualtrics International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Qualtrics International from $53.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qualtrics International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.12.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.10 and its 200-day moving average is $30.92. The firm has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 2.19.

Qualtrics International ( NYSE:XM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Qualtrics International had a negative net margin of 98.21% and a negative return on equity of 152.93%. The business had revenue of $335.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. Qualtrics International’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Qualtrics International news, Director Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta acquired 125,762 shares of Qualtrics International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.46 per share, with a total value of $3,579,186.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 469,703 shares of company stock valued at $13,069,731. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 1.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Qualtrics International by 68.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Qualtrics International by 10.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Qualtrics International by 16.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Platform Technology Partners lifted its holdings in Qualtrics International by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 15,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

