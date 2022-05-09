Quantis Network (QUAN) Achieves Market Cap of $13,099.42

Quantis Network (QUAN) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 9th. One Quantis Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Quantis Network has traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar. Quantis Network has a market cap of $13,099.42 and approximately $476.00 worth of Quantis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Quantis Network alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00057323 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003038 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60.48 or 0.00183773 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.15 or 0.00565616 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00036289 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,726.50 or 1.93627668 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Quantis Network

Quantis Network’s total supply is 400,577,271 coins and its circulating supply is 39,779,347 coins. Quantis Network’s official Twitter account is @QuantisNetwork . Quantis Network’s official website is quantisnetwork.org

Quantis Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.