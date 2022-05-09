QuickSwap (QUICK) Price Tops $101.55

QuickSwap (QUICK) traded down 22.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 9th. One QuickSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $101.55 or 0.00335170 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. QuickSwap has a total market cap of $33.22 million and approximately $10.72 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, QuickSwap has traded 40.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About QuickSwap

QuickSwap’s genesis date was October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 327,100 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

QuickSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuickSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuickSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

