RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $18.36

RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.36 and last traded at $18.79, with a volume of 64 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on RDNT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on RadNet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded RadNet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 40.85 and a beta of 1.72.

RadNet ( NASDAQ:RDNT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The medical research company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $333.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.96 million. RadNet had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 10.91%. On average, equities analysts predict that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of RadNet by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 33,051 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of RadNet by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,660 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 3,845 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of RadNet by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 249,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,590,000 after buying an additional 27,900 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of RadNet by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 111,953 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after buying an additional 9,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RadNet by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,718 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.14% of the company’s stock.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

