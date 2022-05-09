Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) Announces Earnings Results

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ranpak had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $82.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.83 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:PACK opened at $12.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.42. Ranpak has a 1-year low of $11.60 and a 1-year high of $42.97.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ranpak by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 711,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,734,000 after purchasing an additional 51,395 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ranpak by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 659,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,786,000 after buying an additional 5,532 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ranpak by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 358,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,480,000 after buying an additional 2,321 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Ranpak by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 285,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,724,000 after buying an additional 11,354 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ranpak by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 276,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PACK has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Ranpak from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. TheStreet cut Ranpak from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on Ranpak from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th.

About Ranpak

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provide product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers protective packaging solutions, such as void-fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects under the FillPak brand; cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads under the PadPak brand; and wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects under the WrapPak, Geami, and ReadyRoll brands.

