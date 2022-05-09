Rathbones Group PLC Acquires 9,240 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Rathbones Group PLC raised its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 65,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,240 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $6,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

In other news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total transaction of $445,278.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EMR shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.26.

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded down $3.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $84.81. 81,622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,304,911. The company has a market cap of $50.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.28 and a 200 day moving average of $94.13. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $83.42 and a 52-week high of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 43.10%.

Emerson Electric Profile (Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.