Rathbones Group PLC Boosts Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Rathbones Group PLC lifted its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 180,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,275 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $14,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 69.6% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

SYY traded down $0.94 during trading on Monday, hitting $81.54. 53,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,581,500. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.87. The firm has a market cap of $41.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.14. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $68.05 and a 1 year high of $91.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $16.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 82.36% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.69%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SYY. StockNews.com began coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Argus upgraded Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. CL King assumed coverage on Sysco in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.88.

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total transaction of $62,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP James Chris Jasper sold 9,097 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $755,051.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 236,400 shares of company stock worth $20,465,169 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Sysco (Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.