Rathbones Group PLC Buys 105,537 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Rathbones Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 556,483 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 105,537 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $23,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 195.5% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 591 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 526.0% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 626 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 1,190.0% during the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 73.8% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 869 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock traded down $1.83 on Monday, hitting $36.05. The stock had a trading volume of 667,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,921,531. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $51.99. The stock has a market cap of $52.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.55.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.70%.

FCX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.57.

In other news, Director Hugh Grant acquired 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.75 per share, with a total value of $501,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,872. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $3,521,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 124,170 shares of company stock worth $5,441,455. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

