Rathbones Group PLC Buys 974 Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Rathbones Group PLC raised its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,006 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $10,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,355 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,271 shares of the bank’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 10,423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BNS shares. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$91.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TD Securities cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.66.

BNS traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $62.48. 23,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,831,695. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.56. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of $59.05 and a 1 year high of $74.86.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.7884 per share. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is presently 50.39%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

