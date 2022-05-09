Rathbones Group PLC Has $12.09 Million Position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Rathbones Group PLC cut its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 199,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,518 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $12,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,416,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,309,000 after acquiring an additional 191,545 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,574,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,100,000 after acquiring an additional 24,773 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,625,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $461,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,488 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 381.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 304,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,304,000 after buying an additional 241,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 192,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,328,000 after buying an additional 6,180 shares in the last quarter. 60.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on BAM. TD Securities upped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $61.00 to $65.50 in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $71.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

In related news, major shareholder Brookfield Asset Management In sold 5,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total value of $190,370.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Gp, sold 585,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $18,157,785.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,841,660 shares of company stock valued at $77,620,655 in the last three months.

Shares of BAM stock traded down $1.29 on Monday, reaching $47.15. The company had a trading volume of 43,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,762,574. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 1.31. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a one year low of $44.74 and a one year high of $62.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.20 and its 200 day moving average is $56.47.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 3.21%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 23.43%.

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

