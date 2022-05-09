Rathbones Group PLC Has $15.88 Million Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Rathbones Group PLC raised its position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,577 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC owned approximately 0.15% of Axon Enterprise worth $15,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

AXON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $220.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $222.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.38.

AXON stock traded down $6.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $89.05. The stock had a trading volume of 8,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,940. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.80 and a 52 week high of $209.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.66.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $217.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.65 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 6.95% and a negative return on equity of 5.62%. Axon Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 4,840 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $683,262.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 360,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,823,882.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

