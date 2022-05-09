Rathbones Group PLC Has $19.68 Million Stock Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Rathbones Group PLC boosted its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,915 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,963 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $19,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GNRC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Generac by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,073,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,073,311,000 after acquiring an additional 260,162 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Generac by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,288,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,530,000 after acquiring an additional 66,586 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Generac by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,153,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $469,999,000 after acquiring an additional 9,672 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Generac in the 4th quarter valued at about $328,743,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 133.6% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 636,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,033,000 after purchasing an additional 363,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

GNRC stock traded down $16.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $225.63. The stock had a trading volume of 9,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,469. The firm has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $217.10 and a 1-year high of $524.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $284.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $332.29.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.17. Generac had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $415.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Generac in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $454.90.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.70, for a total transaction of $1,093,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,975 shares in the company, valued at $136,900,732.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 11,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.01, for a total transaction of $3,621,815.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,389 shares of company stock valued at $7,781,466. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

