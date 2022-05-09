Rathbones Group PLC Has $4.28 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBND)

Rathbones Group PLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBND – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,505 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC owned approximately 3.09% of SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $576,000. Berger Financial Group Inc grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 19,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, BTS Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF by 66.1% during the third quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 3,118 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IBND traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $28.97. 101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,546. SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $29.01 and a 52 week high of $38.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.15.

SPDR Barclays International Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital International Corporate Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Global Aggregate ex-USD > $1B: Corporate Bond Index (the Index), an index that tracks the investment-grade corporate sector of the global bond market outside of the United States.

