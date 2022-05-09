Rathbones Group PLC Has $5.72 Million Stake in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Rathbones Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 87,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,511 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC owned 0.14% of Beyond Meat worth $5,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Beyond Meat in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the third quarter worth $508,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 86.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on BYND shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beyond Meat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. HSBC raised shares of Beyond Meat from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $53.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.67.

In other news, Director Diane Carhart sold 5,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total transaction of $218,073.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,528. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BYND stock traded down $4.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.10. 71,939 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,666,946. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.41 and a 52-week high of $160.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53, a current ratio of 11.17 and a quick ratio of 8.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.10.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.54). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 84.30% and a negative net margin of 39.19%. The business had revenue of $100.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -3.18 EPS for the current year.

Beyond Meat Company Profile (Get Rating)

Beyond Meat, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club store, convenience store and natural retailer channels, and direct-to-consumer, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.