Rathbones Group PLC Raises Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Rathbones Group PLC increased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,446 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $17,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 286 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 565 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 515 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 35 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. TheStreet upgraded Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Tesla from $1,025.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Tesla from $335.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $960.41.

In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 345,601 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total value of $310,349,698.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,193,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,037,539,398. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,300 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,141.94, for a total value of $1,484,522.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,673,310.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 418,251 shares of company stock valued at $374,394,436. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $64.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $801.54. 551,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,614,590. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $947.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $989.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $830.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 2.11. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $546.98 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

