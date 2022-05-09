Rathbones Group PLC Reduces Stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Rathbones Group PLC reduced its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,159 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $4,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 214.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 234,519 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,988,000 after buying an additional 159,900 shares during the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 184,422 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,150,000 after buying an additional 43,900 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,636 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 501.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after buying an additional 27,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 311.1% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 195,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,011,000 after buying an additional 148,143 shares during the last quarter. 50.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TD. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$104.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$116.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. CIBC cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.11.

TD stock traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $70.89. The company had a trading volume of 136,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,421,320. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.21. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $62.81 and a fifty-two week high of $86.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.96.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.03. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 30.57%. The business had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.702 per share. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 44.81%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

