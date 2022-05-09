Raymond James Reiterates C$7.75 Price Target for StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI)

Raymond James set a C$7.75 target price on StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SVI has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities raised StorageVault Canada from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of SVI opened at C$6.42 on Thursday. StorageVault Canada has a 12-month low of C$3.68 and a 12-month high of C$7.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 687.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.42.

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

