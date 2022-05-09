Raze Network Market Capitalization Tops $911,518.16 (RAZE)

Raze Network (RAZE) traded down 12.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 9th. Over the last week, Raze Network has traded 32.8% lower against the dollar. Raze Network has a market cap of $911,518.16 and $353,340.00 worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raze Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0115 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003034 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded down 92.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00021239 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.54 or 0.00180627 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $186.23 or 0.00564974 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00036035 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $61,436.50 or 1.86384368 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Raze Network

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,365,954 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

Raze Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raze Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raze Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raze Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

