RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in RBC Bearings by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in RBC Bearings by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in RBC Bearings by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ ROLL opened at $167.19 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $186.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.80. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12 month low of $163.81 and a 12 month high of $250.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.77 and a beta of 1.35.

RBC Bearings ( NASDAQ:ROLL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $266.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.69 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

In other RBC Bearings news, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 6,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.07, for a total transaction of $1,135,521.42. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,591 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,261.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ROLL. TheStreet cut shares of RBC Bearings from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.00.

RBC Bearings Company Profile (Get Rating)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

