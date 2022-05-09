Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Real Brokerage Inc. is a technology-powered real estate brokerage operating. It creates financial opportunities for agents through better commission splits, best-in-class technology, revenue sharing and equity incentives. The Real Brokerage Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

REAX opened at $1.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.20. Real Brokerage has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $4.35.

Real Brokerage ( NASDAQ:REAX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $50.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.98 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Real Brokerage will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Real Brokerage by 657.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 14,321 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Real Brokerage in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Real Brokerage in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Real Brokerage during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Real Brokerage during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. 21.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-powered real estate brokerage company. It provides brokerage services for the real estate market through a network of agents. The company offers agents a mobile-focused tech platform to run its business, as well as business terms and wealth-building opportunities.

