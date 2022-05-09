Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $10.70

Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.70 and last traded at $10.88, with a volume of 28829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.21.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Realogy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on Realogy from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Realogy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Realogy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 2.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.63.

Realogy ( NYSE:RLGY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Realogy had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realogy announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 17th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Realogy by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,217,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,472,000 after buying an additional 592,809 shares during the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN boosted its stake in Realogy by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 11,906,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,156,000 after buying an additional 897,905 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Realogy by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,056,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,191,000 after buying an additional 87,209 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Realogy by 0.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,272,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,859,000 after purchasing an additional 20,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Realogy by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,942,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,870,000 after purchasing an additional 70,700 shares in the last quarter.

Realogy Company Profile (NYSE:RLGY)

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through three segments: Realogy Franchise Group, and Realogy Brokerage Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

