Recipe Unlimited (OTCMKTS:RCPUF) PT Lowered to C$27.00

Recipe Unlimited (OTCMKTS:RCPUF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$30.00 to C$27.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Recipe Unlimited from C$24.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Recipe Unlimited from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th.

Shares of RCPUF remained flat at $$10.85 during mid-day trading on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.36. Recipe Unlimited has a 12 month low of $10.85 and a 12 month high of $19.12.

Recipe Unlimited Corporation operates and franchises full-service restaurants brands. It operates through four segments: Corporate Restaurants, Franchise Restaurants, Retail and Catering, and Central Operations. The company operates and/or franchises restaurants under the Swiss Chalet, Harvey's, Montana's, Kelsey's, East Side Mario's, Prime Pubs, Bier Markt, The Landing Group of Restaurants, New York Fries, St-Hubert, Original Joe's, State & Main, Elephant & Castle, The Burger's Priest, The Pickle Barrel, The Keg, Anejo, Blanco Cantina, Casey's, Fresh, Ultimate Kitchens, Fionn MacCool's, and Marigolds & Onions brand names.

