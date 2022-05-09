Redd Tops One Day Trading Volume of $498,877.00 (RDD)

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. Redd has a market capitalization of $30.62 million and approximately $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Redd coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Redd has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Redd alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,170.88 or 1.00306655 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00045873 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001236 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00019156 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000060 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003223 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001235 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001337 BTC.

About Redd

Redd (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . Redd’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Redd Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Redd should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Redd using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Redd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Redd and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.